Essential business that are open during the coronavirus are now taking extra steps to protect their employees and customers.
Last week, the Walmart off of North Colton in Spokane had two employees test positive for the coronavirus. On Monday, a trailer loaded with security cameras played a recorded message to customers, "Please remember to wash your hands often, stay home if you are sick and practice social separation of at least six feet when possible. Loitering inside and outside is strictly prohibited."
However, that is not the only message being sent to customers. Off-duty Spokane police officers are posted outside the front of the store.
In a statement sent to KHQ, Walmart said, "We’re taking measures to protect the health and well-being of the community, and our customers have been very patient as we work through all of the changes to the normal shopping experience. Off-duty police officers may be hired at a store’s discretion for a number of reasons, including helping with social distancing and safety guidelines. As we always do, we will make adjustments as needed"
"Their main jobs there so these off duty officers that are hired by Walmart is to help manage those crowd controls and to assist store personnel, and honestly, the feedback that we have from Walmart management is people really appreciate seeing them out there," said City of Spokane Public Safety Spokeswoman.
KHQ also checked to see if shoplifting from essential stores has been a problem during the pandemic.
Walmart told KHQ's Peter Maxwell that they have not seen an uptick in retail theft in Spokane during the COVID-19 crisis.
Humphreys said the same "Overall since COVID we have seen not necessarily an increase in shoplifting, but we sorta expected it to maybe go down a little because there's so few people out, but it's stayed very steady,"
Spokane Police also say they have extra patrols in place, checking on closed businesses and have increased patrols and essential businesses ready to catch criminals looking for an opportunity.
