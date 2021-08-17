EWU announces indoor mask requirement for Spokane facilities

Eastern Washington University has announced that they will require all students and staff to wear face masks while indoors on the WSU-Spokane campus and Catalyst building in Spokane.
Interim University President David May says that the decision stems from a rapid increase in COVID-19 cases in Spokane County as well as concerns related to the Delta variant.
The mandate goes into effect Monday, August 23 for the Spokane facilities. The mask requirements will be reevaluated on September 15, at which time Dr. May will make a determination on such requirements for the entire university.
The goal of the mask requirement, Dr. May says, is to ensure continued health and safety of the university.