Eastern Washington University has officially canceled the 2020 spring Commencement ceremony due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a release from EWU's President, Mary Cullinan, an online ceremony will be held on June 13.
An in-person ceremony will not be rescheduled but 2020 graduates are invited to participate in tradition Commencement ceremonies in spring of 2021.
EWU President Mary Cullinan said if health restriction are lifted by the fall, they might explore the options of holding a special in-person Fall 2020 ceremony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.