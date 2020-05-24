CHENEY, Wash. - Unable to gather in person as a choir this spring quarter, Eastern Washington University music students were able to collaborate digitally for a beautiful rendition of the National Anthem released over Memorial Day Weekend.
Kristina Ploeger-Hekmatpanah, professor of choral studies at EWU, said her students contributed to the project back in April.
"EWU Choirs wanted to be useful to the university and wider community during this unprecedented time," Ploeger-Hekmatpanah told KHQ. "So, they embarked on a project of recording themselves (wherever they happen to be at the time) separately with no rehearsal, and sent those recordings in."
From there, Ploeger-Hekmatpanah edited the various audio clips and EWU Film Department alum Adam Harum of Intelligent Life Forms edited the video. The video was then posted over Memorial Day Weekend, receiving lots of praise from various alumni and community members.
"Our incredibly awesome EWU choir!" A video post from the EWU Music Facebook page read. "A beautiful recording project that took many hours to create! Bravo, we are so very proud of you all!!!!"
