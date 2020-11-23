CHENEY, Wash. -- Eastern Washington University Men's Basketball season opener on Wednesday against Oregon is in jeopardy following a player testing positive for COVID-19, reports Rob Jesselson with SWX.
Jesselson says the team is conducting additional testing on players and coaches and is in communications with Oregon about next steps.
EWU is set to open the season against Oregon on Wednesday and then play Washington State on Saturday in Pullman.
