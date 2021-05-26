EWU Campus
CHENEY, Wash. - A year of free tuition, an iPad Pro or an EWU Athletics Adidas gear package. These are just a few of the prizes Eastern Washington University (EWU) students and employees could win for getting their COVID-19 vaccine. 

Beginning June 9, EWU will hold weekly drawings for various prizes. All students and staff need to do to enter is submit proof that they are fully-vaccinated. 

Here's the drawing schedule for students:

  • June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
  • July 17: 1 Quarter Access to President’s Parking Spot in P-15B
  • Aug. 4: 1 Year Tuition Waiver (FY21)
  • Aug. 25: iPad Pro
  • Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
  • Oct. 20: EWU Athletics Adidas Gear Package
  • Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production
  • Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

And for employees:

  • June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
  • July 7: Football Tailgating Pass
  • Aug. 4: 2 Football Season Tickets
  • Aug. 25: iPad Pro
  • Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
  • Oct. 20: 3-month URC Membership
  • Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production
  • Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)

EWU students and staff can submit their vaccination documents and enter for a chance to win here.

