CHENEY, Wash. - A year of free tuition, an iPad Pro or an EWU Athletics Adidas gear package. These are just a few of the prizes Eastern Washington University (EWU) students and employees could win for getting their COVID-19 vaccine.
Beginning June 9, EWU will hold weekly drawings for various prizes. All students and staff need to do to enter is submit proof that they are fully-vaccinated.
Here's the drawing schedule for students:
- June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
- July 17: 1 Quarter Access to President’s Parking Spot in P-15B
- Aug. 4: 1 Year Tuition Waiver (FY21)
- Aug. 25: iPad Pro
- Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
- Oct. 20: EWU Athletics Adidas Gear Package
- Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production
- Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
And for employees:
- June 9: Annual Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
- July 7: Football Tailgating Pass
- Aug. 4: 2 Football Season Tickets
- Aug. 25: iPad Pro
- Sept. 22: Fall Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
- Oct. 20: 3-month URC Membership
- Nov. 17: 4 Front Row Seats for an EWU Theater Production
- Dec. 8: Winter Term Parking Pass (Cheney Campus)
EWU students and staff can submit their vaccination documents and enter for a chance to win here.