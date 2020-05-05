CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University says it will be taking an "online-first" approach to its 2020 fall quarter, offering most courses online with some in-person instruction allowed for certain classes.
EWU President Mary Cullinan and Provost David May made the announcement Tuesday morning, outlining multiple key principles for the plan this fall.
EWU officials say all courses where online instruction is possible should be done so this fall. The university is working to identify courses that can't be offered online, such as labs, in order to approve face-to-face instruction during the fall.
Eastern is following guidance from public health officials as well as faculty experts in public health and science areas to help facilitate decisions.
“Developing curriculum in anticipation of online instruction and also scheduling in anticipation of face-to-face teaching provide maximum flexibility to EWU’s fall course offerings,” says Cullinan. “Our plan also addresses public health and safety concerns.”
The plan will allow for flexibility in online course offerings to possibly be switched to in-person instruction, or a hybrid of both, in the event public health restrictions were to ease. All schedules can be shifted online in the event health concerns worsen.
“Preparing for academic continuity in this uncertain climate is critical to mitigating the disruption in student achievement and progress towards degree,” says May.
May added that the university will evaluate the status of the pandemic and its impacts to the community on a daily and weekly basis.
EWU will allow students to live in campus residence halls during the fall term, with rooms planned to be limited to one student. Social distancing and other health measures will be in place on campus. Dining operations will offer to-go services.
