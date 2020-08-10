CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University is officially suspending all of its fall sports until further notice due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.
EWU Associate Vice President/Director of Athletics Lynn Hickey made the announcement Monday evening, a decision coming on the heels of the Big Sky Conference's postponement of the football season to the spring.
The Big Sky had suspended the start of olympic fall sports through Sep. 18.
"We have a significant commitment to the safety and well-being of our student-athletes," said Hickey. "We didn't take this decision lightly and feel for all of those who are impacted. But we didn't foresee the situation improving significantly in the coming weeks for us to safely begin practices and competition. We'll await further information and decisions to determine our next steps."
The Eagles had no firm start dates for practices to begin, but will continue off-season workouts in accordance with all NCAA, federal, state, local and EWU mandates regarding social distancing, wearing of masks and disclosure of symptoms. Eastern continues to work on policies and procedures regarding COVID-19 testing.
