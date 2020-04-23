CHENEY, Wash. - Eastern Washington University faculty, staff and students are collaborating to produce free hand sanitizer for first responders, nursing homes, shelters and the Cheney/West Plains communities.
Chemistry and Biochemistry professor Jeff Corkill thought up the idea to produce an alcohol-based sanitizer to help make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic. Corkill has teamed with science lab manager Fred Joslin to mix necessary chemicals and create "Eagle Sanitizer," which has been approved by the FDA.
The majority of the sanitizer will be mixed this week in preparation for distribution.
Design student Danielle Flinn and Design professor Mindy Breen worked to create labels for the plastic containers to hold the sanitizer, and Instant Sign Factory in Spokane is printing the labels free of charge.
Eagle Sanitizer will be distributed around Cheney and the West Plains area, and EWU plans to provide large bottles to first responders, nursing homes and shelters. Smaller bottles will also be available on an as-needed basis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.