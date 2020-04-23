Thursday was a beautiful day in the Inland Northwest (or at least the early afternoon). Wanting to get out of the newsroom, I decided to head out to Cheney and take a look at my old stomping grounds at Eastern Washington University to check in on the students and see how their spring quarter was going.
But when I got there I was quickly reminded: "Oh yeah, Coronavirus."
The center of campus by the PUB was desolate, the inferno wasn't quite as vibrant, and the library was quiet, but in an abandoned way, not a "shhh, we're studying" kind of way.
Like many universities across the country, EWU switched to an online learning model amid the coronavirus pandemic and the campus is currently a ghost town, save for a few dog walkers and middle-school students I met practicing their sweet jumps on their bumps.
But there are still students on campus. You just have to look for them.
During a normal spring quarter, EWU's Dave Meany told me there are approximately 1500 students living on campus. However, this isn't a normal spring quarter, in fact Meany said it's even quieter than a summer quarter with only about 200 students still living on campus.
"I was excited for spring time because that opens up more things, more activities and you get to hang out with friends," student Callie Ingersoll said. "It's basically like going back to being home-schooled."
Callie lives in an apartment on campus with her husband, Kendel. They're both still attending school, but miss the social interaction you get from going to in-person classes.
No classroom learning, no spring sports, and for seniors, no commencement ceremony. Not exactly the spring quarter Callie and Kendel were expecting, but like the rest of us, they're making the best of it.
"This is a beautiful campus and there's not anybody here to share it with," Kendel said while he and Callie took their dog for a walk through a deserted campus on Thursday. "It's hinder my college experience of what I expected, but we're making the best of it."
EWU's website says they haven't had anyone who's been on campus and tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days, but they do have a special section on their website for students, faculty and community members that is constantly being updated.
However, it wasn't a complete ghost town on campus. I did find some signs of life in the Science Department.
Inside the Science building, Chemistry and Biochemistry Professor Jeff Corkill and Lab Manager Fred Joslin spent their Thursday afternoon mixing up a batch of Eagle Sanitizer.
As we all know, hand sanitizer has been a bit hard to come by, but with the resources at their disposal, EWU Chemistry felt like it was the least they could do to help their community get healthy and stay healthy.
It was a collaborative effort from within departments on campus with the science department providing ingredients approved by the FDA, EWU's Design department whipped up a label and Instant Sign Factory in Spokane gladly printed them up.
Mix it all together and... Viola! Eagle Sanitizer.
Students can't be in the classroom mixing it up with Professor Corkill, but they are being tasked with making their own via a lab kit that was sent home with them.
Where is all the Eagle Sanitizer going? Back to the community.
Professor Corkill said the department will distribute the bottles to first responders, police and firefighters, along with nursing homes and homeless shelters.
Just another example of those who can help, stepping up and doing their part to get us through this.
Professor Corkill said they have enough supplies to mix up two batches of Eagle Sanitizer and after that, they'll see about possibly making some more in the future.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.