Four days before the Washington Department of Corrections announced a staff member at Airway Heights Corrections Center tested positive for COVID-19, inmate Kenneth Cotham heard rumblings about a “pending test” for someone connected to the facility.
“What if it is a positive case that’s in here?” Cotham said during a phone call from Airway Heights Corrections Center last Friday.
“At the end of the day, if we catch COVID-19, it’s not going to be because of an inmate. It’s going to be because of a C.O. (corrections officer) bringing it in,” he said.
It’s unclear how much contact the infected staff member had with anyone else at Airway Heights Corrections, or if he made contact with anyone at all. This is the first positive COVID-19 case in the prison. Six other staff members across Washington state have tested positive, according to the state’s department of corrections. One prisoner in the state has tested positive (58 inmates’ tests are pending).
“It’s getting real bad and crowded in here. It’s getting really bad,” Cotham said.
Airway Heights Corrections Center Superintendent James Key declined to comment on the positive case on Wednesday. However, he detailed steps the prison was taking to prevent COVID-19 from infecting inmates last Friday.
“We’re going above and beyond to ensure all the CDC protocols. We’re screening staff coming in. We have PPE’s in the different parts of the institution where we need to, in regards to quarantine and isolation,” Key said.
Key also said every staff member is questioned for COVID-19 symptoms and has their temperature checked before entering the institution. He also said public areas are routinely sterilized with cleaning supplies.
“It’s one of our top priorities, and one of the things we do to address this is we know there’s confined space within a prison. So we’re really enforcing social distancing with all staff, (and) all incarcerated in all our institutions to make sure we’re doing everything we can do to help prevent the spread of whatever individuals may have or may be carrying,” Key said.
As of April 8, seven staff members in prisons across Washington state, including the one at Airway Heights, have tested positive for COVID-19.
In prisons and jails across the country, COVID-19 infections are spreading through incarcerated populations.
In Chicago, the Cook County jail, which is one of the largest jails in the country, is the largest-known source of U.S. coronavirus infections, according to data compiled by the New York Times.
In Ohio, the state’s National Guard was called in to help with medical needs at FCI Elkton Federal Prison. The day before, an anonymous prisoner recorded a video from behind bars, pleading for help.
“They’re literally leaving us in here to die,” he said.
Out of 56 prisoners, whose COVID-19 test results were completed, nineteen tested positive, as of April 8.
Compare that to Washington State, where 146 COVID-19 tests came back with just one prisoner testing positive, as of April 8.
“We’re following CDC guidelines… The incarcerated population is no different than someone out in the public or anything else. These are scary times and people wonder what’s going on. They want to ensure that all the protocols and things are taken in place and they do not get the virus,” Key said.
