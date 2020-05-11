UPDATE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - It was an emotional Mother's Day for one Spokane family after they found out their daughter tested positive for COVID-19.
Father Demetrius Wells' daughter attends Just Imagine Child Care Center and tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday. Just Imagine Child Care Center posted on Facebook Monday afternoon about the diagnosis, shutting down the care center until Tuesday, May 26.
"My daughter is still my daughter," Wells told KHQ. "She has her moments when she is kind of down and fatigued, like a normal cold, and for the most part she is normal still running around doing normal things a toddler would be doing."
Wells said his daughter has asthma and was taken to the hospital when she started having trouble breathing.
"We wouldn't even know she had it [COVID-19] if her asthma hadn't kicked in," Wells said.
Wells said he does not what to speculate on where his daughter caught the virus but believes Just Imagine Child Care Center has done everything they can to prevent the spread of any virus.
Wells said he and his family will be in quarantine for the next 14 days to make sure they do no develop symptoms. Just Imagine Child Care Center is recommending that all teachers and children who had contact get tested.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash - A child care center in Spokane is closing after a child at the center was diagnosed with COVID-19.
Just Imagine Child Care Center posted on Facebook Monday afternoon about the diagnosis. They also recommended that all teachers and children who had contact get tested. According to the Facebook post, the center will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, May 12 and will reopen Tuesday, May 26.
KHQ has reached out to the owner of the child care center but have not heard back yet.
