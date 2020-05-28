SPOKANE, Wash 21-year-old Mordecai L. Cochrane, who tested positive for COVID-19 and did not self-isolate, said he never felt serious symptoms from the illness.
Kevin Kim talked with Cochrane on Thursday.
“Honestly, I don’t feel that sick. I’ve been more sick with a cold, but I’m not trying to see if I am gonna lose my job because stuff like that is all over Facebook,” Cochrane said.
Cochrane explained both DUI’s, claiming the first was debatable and the second was “just a mistake of leaving my house when I shouldn’t have.”
“The first DUI, I wasn’t even driving. I was just sleeping in my car. I still have a hard time understanding how they can hit me with a DUI when they literally stated that they approached my car to me sleeping in the front seat,” Cochrane stated.
Cochrane also claims the first DUI was before he got the positive results from his COVID-19 test. He was tested on May 19, according to Dr. Bob Lutz with the Spokane Regional Health District. He was arrested on May 20, according to the Spokane Police Dept.
All in all, Cochrane feels like his situation is the result of an overreaction by multiple parties, including health officials, first responders, and the media.
“I think it’s being blown way out of proportion. I understand I shouldn’t have gone outside after testing positive, but it’s being blown out of proportion,” he said.
Cochrane was the subject of Spokane County’s first public health order during the COVID-19 pandemic. The order requires Cochrane to self-isolate until Friday, May 29. If he does not, he could be arrested and booked into jail, until his order expires.
Public health orders are extremely rare in Spokane, according to Sgt. Terry Preuninger with the Spokane Police Dept.
“In my time here at the department, this is the first one that I’ve seen. I’m not saying there have not been others, but they’re going to be rare,” Preuninger said.
