OLYMPIA, Wash. - Recent reports have shown that COVID-19 case numbers in Washington counties are rising at staggering rates. Health officials are warning that we may now be entering a fall surge.
The report adds that Washington is not facing this rise in cases alone, as national cases rise to more than 70k cases in one day. Experts are saying that the cases are rising not because of localized outbreaks, but because of widespread disease transmission. This has been taking a severe toll on the economy, health care, and peoples livelihoods.
“When this happens, we place everyone, but particularly our elders, parents, grandparents and those with diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic disease at great risk. A surge in COVID-19 along with flu season puts us at enormous risk of overwhelming our hospital systems and undoing other important statewide progress toward containment,” says Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “However, all of us doing our part can turn this trend around.”
The report urges people to commit to key behaviors that keep the virus from spreading, like:
- Wearing a mask, even with people you see regularly and in your smallest social circles and anytime you are using shared transportation, including while in your own vehicle with other people.
- Keeping gatherings small and hold them outside whenever possible.
- Avoiding any social gatherings indoors, but if you must participate, wearing a mask and ensuring windows and doors are open to maximize ventilation.
- Washing or sanitizing hands often and not touching your face.
- Staying home if you’re sick or if you’ve been exposed to COVID-19.
“I’m optimistic we can get our kids in school, keep our businesses open, and control the spread of COVID-19 if everyone does their part” says Dr. Kathy Lofy, State Health Officer.
