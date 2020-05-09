SPOKANE, Wash. - With restrictions starting to ease for stay-at-home orders across some parts of the Inland Northwest, pet owners are starting to leave more than they have in eight-plus weeks.
While many are excited about the progress, local experts say the transition can be stressful for our furry family members.
Dr. Miriam Dreewes of Hometown Animal Hospital in Deer Park says pets have been flourishing from all of the extra attention, time, and even walks. The change in routine can leave them anxious and even depressed.
"They have enjoyed the luxury of being around their people 24/7," she said. "It will be quite a shock to them."
Dr. Dreewes says it's crucial that we are all aware of that and factor our pups into the way the transition.
"I think the key to this is to make it as gradual as possible," she said. "You may want to start leaving for 10 to 15 minutes increments at a time. Don't go from being there (all the time) to being gone for eight hours the next day."
She says a good idea could be to stock up on ways to keep your pups entertained, and then gift them those tools when you head out the door.
"Associate your departure with something positive, maybe a treat or an interactive toy," she said.
She recommends ensuring your dog gets a bathroom break and a good walk in before you take off. Burn off energy with them. That togetherness will help hold them over until you're home once again.
"Pets that are not well exercised are more likely to (cause damage,)" she said. "Go in the backyard and play with them. It's an anxiety relief for them."
She says accidents in the home, going through the trash, and chewing household items are signs your pet may be having a rough time adjusting to less family time. Dr. Dreewes says it's especially crucial for the many pet owners who adopted during the stay-at-home orders to proceeded with sensitivity and caution as things begin to change.
"If you notice when you're gone (that they do these things) those are warning signs," she said. "Crates can be your lifesaver to train them, especially if you have a pet who has never been alone before. (They'll need) anxiety relief."
