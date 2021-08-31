WASHINGTON - Multiple federal pandemic unemployment benefits are ending on Saturday, including the extra $300 per week.
Other programs that are ending including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program and the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation program.
The Washington State Employment Security Department (ESD) said for people who filed claims before the September 4 end date will receive their unemployment funds in full.
Here is what ESD said people filing claims should do:
- Continue filing weekly claims for weeks you want to get benefits.
- Watch for updates on this page, via email, social media and messages in eServices.
- Respond to any of our requests for information. Even if you have stopped claiming or found a job, we still might need to contact you.
- Please try not to call our Unemployment Claims Center with general questions. Call volume remains very high. Find the latest information on this page and in the COVID-19 Q&As.