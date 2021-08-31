Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 9 AM PDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 37 will result in patchy frost formation. * WHERE...Colfax, Chewelah, Wallace, Osburn, Worley, Cheney, Hayden, Rathdrum, Republic, Eastport, St Maries, Moscow, Bonners Ferry, Kellogg, Tekoa, Uniontown, Mullan, Oakesdale, Kettle Falls, Rockford, Rosalia, Spokane, Sandpoint, Wauconda, Coeur d'Alene, La Crosse, Post Falls, Newport, Davenport, Priest River, Potlatch, Plummer, Genesee, Deer Park, Inchelium, Pullman, Colville, and Pinehurst. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 9 AM PDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost could harm sensitive outdoor vegetation. Sensitive outdoor plants may be killed if left uncovered. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Clouds are expected to thin overnight and winds calm down in sheltered valleys after midnight. Coolest temperatures will likely be just before sunrise Wednesday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&