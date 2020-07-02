SPOKANE, Wash. - Last year, Spokanites took nearly 600,000 trips on Lime bikes and scooters for a total of nearly 650,000 miles. They are popular for sure, but how popular will it be this year to put your hands on handle bars that so many other people have touched during a pandemic?
The jury is split on whether people feel safe using Lime scooters and bikes. Result from a Facebook poll we put up this week show that it's pretty much 50/50.
The report on Lime scooters in Spokane last year shows people used them for everything from fun to getting to work. However, this is the year of COVID-19 and riding around in a hazmat suit just doesn't sound like a lot of fun. So how can the public use them while minimizing the risk of catching COVID-19?
Lime said they are taking extra steps to make sure their bikes and scooters are clean, including extra disinfection, with an emphasis on high-touch areas.
Specifically, Lime said they'll be taking the following precautions as the scooters roll out this week and bikes return in two weeks:
- Enhanced cleaning: Increased frequency of cleaning and disinfecting scooters and bikes. All parts touched by people are cleaned using products recommended by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and Prevention and the Center for Biocide Chemistries list and approved by the Environmental Protection Agency for use against the coronavirus.
- Lime offices and warehouses are distributing hand sanitizer, masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment to staff and scooter chargers. All mechanics and operators in the field are required to wear gloves and wash their hands regularly.
- Lime will work with the City of Spokane and local health officials to decide to continue, pause or suspend operations if deemed necessary.
- In-app reminders of health and safety best practices (wash hands, maintain distance while riding, pay attention while riding).
At first, Spokane County Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz was hesitant about allowing them back during the pandemic, but that was during Phase One and he said he's encouraged by Lime and the City of Spokane's plan.
"They are outside and UV light is certainly something that has negative effects on COVID," Lutz said on Thursday, July 2. "It's also going to be personal responsibility on the user."
The personal responsibility Lutz is referring to is the rider taking extra precautions themselves.
If you're like me, you want to be absolutely sure the device you're about is clean, so it doesn't hurt to bring along your own cleaning products. A pack of wipes or a bottle of hand sanitizer will fit nicely in your back pocket, and it'll look just as cool as Springsteen with his red hat in his back pocket on Born in the USA.
With your own arsenal of sanitizing products, give the high-touch areas of the scooter a good once over before riding. Clean your hands with some hand sanitizer, too (my 3-year-old calls it "Hanitizer". Why hasn't that caught on yet?)
Throw on your mask and then you're off on your sterile trip. Throw on a helmet too if you want the ultimate safe trip. You might look overzealous on safety, but you'll be ready for anything.
Finally, when you arrive at your destination, sanitize your hands once again, and just to pay it forward, feel free to wipe down the handle bars for the next person.
Lime recommends wearing gloves, too, but just remember that gloves will protect your hands from germs, but they will still transfer germs, so be sure to practice proper hand hygiene and wash up when you're done using them.
