A Facebook "at-home rally" event created in support of Washington Gov. Jay Inslee's current stay-at-home order gained a following of thousands of "attendees" on Sunday.
"Instead of marching on the Capitol let's show our support for SCIENCE and the 'Stay Home Stay Safe' order by posting photos of ourselves staying home," the Facebook event description read.
The event, titled "Stay at Home, Stay Safe: An at Home Rally to Support Gov Inslee," gained over 18,000 "attendees."
"If we can get more than 2500 people to post pictures of themselves staying home I'll consider this a success," the organizer posted.
The page is well on its way to that 2,500 goal, approaching 2,000 posts on the event page as of 6:30 p.m. Sunday night.
