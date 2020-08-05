According to NBC News, Facebook removed a video posted by President Donald Trump that included a segment from a Fox News interview where Trump said children are "almost immune" to COVID-19.
A Facebook spokesperson said the video includes false claims that a group of people are immune from COVID-19. Facebook said it violates their policies around harmful misinformation.
In the Fox News interview, Trump said children should go back to school because they are "almost immune."
This is the first time Facebook has removed a Trump post for COVID-19 misinformation. According to NBC News, in June Facebook removed Trump campaign ads that showed symbols used by Nazis to classify political prisoners of war during World War II.
