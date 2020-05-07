SPOKANE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force is set to conduct a flyover of local communities in honor of those who are working on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The America Strong Flyover is scheduled to take place on Friday, May 8, starting at approximately noon.
"We are so thankful for the health care workers, first responders, militry members and other essential personnel on [the] frontline of the COVID-19 threat," Colonel Derek Salmi, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Commander, said. "This flyover is one small thing that we can do to say thank you for all of your hard work and remind everyone that we, as a community, are all in this together."
An increase in jet noise during the flight is expected as the aircraft fly over. Viewers who take pictures of the flyover are encouraged to post on social media using the hashtags: #weARstrong, #FairchildSalutes, #AirForceSalutes, #AmericaStrong and #FlyoverFriday.
Here is the full schedule for the flyover:
Moses Lake:
- Moses Lake Samaritan Hospital – 12:22 PM
Yakima:
- Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital – 12:39 PM
Tri-Cities:
- Richland Hospital – 12:57 PM
- Kennewick/Pasco – 12:59 PM
Spokane:
- Shriners/Deaconess Hospital – 1:29 PM
- Sacred Heart Medical Center – 1:29 PM
Coeur d'alene:
- Kootenai Medical Center – 1:38 PM
Spokane:
- Holy Family Hospital – 1:44 PM
- VA Hospital – 1:45 PM
