Coronavirus

On Monday, Fairchild Air Force Base announced on Facebook at an active-duty Airman tested positive for COVID-19. 

According to the Facebook post, the person remains in isolation at their off-base home.

In response, Fairchild AFB has declared a Public Health Emergency for the base.

The emergency declaration allows expanded authorities to best protect our base community as they continue to mitigate the further effects of the pandemic.

 

