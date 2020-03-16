On Monday, Fairchild Air Force Base announced on Facebook at an active-duty Airman tested positive for COVID-19.
According to the Facebook post, the person remains in isolation at their off-base home.
In response, Fairchild AFB has declared a Public Health Emergency for the base.
The emergency declaration allows expanded authorities to best protect our base community as they continue to mitigate the further effects of the pandemic.
