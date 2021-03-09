Family of late Durham Bus Services driver believe he contracted COVID-19 at work

Family of the late David Simpson believe he contracted COVID-19 while working at Durham Bus Services, refuting previous claims made by the company.
Washington’s Department of Labor and Industries opened an investigation into Durham Bus Services on Monday. The department will seek to determine if Durham could have taken more appropriate safety precautions
, as well as investigating whether any violations occurred.
Simpson received a positive COVID-19 test result on February 22, his sisters Starla Barnhill and Twyla Sample, said he died five days later on February 27.
“It was just five days and bam. He was gone,” Barnhill said. “If he hadn’t gone to work for Durham, he’s still be alive. We’d still have our brother.”
Durham Bus Services previously denied any connection between positive COVID-19 cases among its employees and workplace. 28 bus drivers
, including Simpson, tested positive for COVID-19.
A statement released by Spokane Public Schools reads, “According to Durham Services, the cases recently reported among Durham employees originated outside of the workplace and had no known link to buses or the Durham facility.”
Barnhill also claimed to be aware of lax mask policies at her brother’s workplace.
“None of the kids were required to wear a mask. And kids, even if they don’t have it, are excellent carriers,” she said.
A Durham Bus Services employee, who asked to remain anonymous, previously told KHQ
, “Most bus drivers and aids were very lax about wearing masks in the building or did not wear them properly. Management did not enforce proper mask wearing.”
Durham denied these claims and said it has a strict mask policy for employees.
Simpson leaves behind a son and three grandchildren. His memorial service will be in Coeur d’Alene on Friday, followed by his cremation.
“I found out Saturday night, broke down and cried all day Sunday,” Sample, who currently lives in Iowa and traveled to mourn with Barhnill, said. “I got me an airplane Sunday night and I’ve been out here since.”
“He left his heart on his sleeve,” Barnhill said. “He was a good man. Clinton (Simpson’s son) always talks about how his dad was his best friend.”
“Dave Simpson was an awesome brother. I love him and I’ll miss him,” Sample said. “It’s hard to believe he’s already gone. I think all six of us kids feel the same.”