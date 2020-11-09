Family Promise in Spokane is reporting 17 positive cases of COVID-19 in one of their family shelters.
According to a statement from the organization, the case was at the Open Doors Emergency Family Shelter on 2002 East Mission Avenue in Spokane.
They learned of the case on Thursday morning when a guest said they tested positive.
Through contact tracing with the Spokane Regional Health District, a total of 17 cases were found in families and employees.
The Open Doors shelter on Mission is now being turned into a quarantine facility that will house only confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The organization said they have been following COVID-19 guidelines since March.
Family Promise said they are urging anyone who was at the Open Doors shelter to contact the health department.
