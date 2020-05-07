A bit of normalcy will return to the Inland Northwest Thursday night with the return of Farmers Markets!
The Thursday Market in the South Perry District opens Thursday night at 1004 S. Perry St. The market will run Thursdays from 3pm -7pm from now until October 29. However, it, and others like it in Washington, will look a bit different under COVID-19 restrictions.
"Due to pandemic, Farmers Markets will have new procedures for attending including limiting vendors to essential services only (food and hygiene products), hand-washing stations, wearing of masks recommended, limit number of persons attending per household, entrance and directional procedures, etc," Board President of the Inland Northwest Farmers Market Association Rob Allen said in a release. "Regulations have been created with the guidance of Washington State Department of Health and Spokane Regional Health District."
Here's a complete list of the 2020 Farmers Market Directory:\
