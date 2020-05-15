During the COVID-19 pandemic food banks have been projecting 1.6 million Washingtonians will experience food insecurity, which is double the normal amount, but a $1.4 million contract from the USDA to a local non-profit will help make sure families in our area have access to food.
In Liberty Lake on Friday, the Inland Northwest Farmers Association and Share.Farm were packing up 350 emergency food boxes to deliver to food banks, non-profits and churches in the Spokane region. Those will be the first of many boxes after the organization received the contract from the USDA. The boxes are full of produce, milk, and meat - enough food for a family for about a week - and it's all from local farmers who are more than happy to see the fruits of their labors not go to waste.
"We're sharing the abundance. We're changing the paradigm," General Manager of Backyard Market Seth Walser said. "This isn't a world of lack. It's a world of wasted resources. So all we have to do is plant, and grow and share that and it'll change everything."
The program, "Farmers to Families Box", was created in response to the surplus of food farmers have because the supply chain to places like restaurants and schools have been disrupted due to COVID-19 restrictions. Instead of the garbage, that food will now end up on the plates of those who need it most right now.
"Share.Farm provides the primary infrastructure to collect food from area farmers," a release sent out on Friday said. "The organizations have partnered with the Eat Good Group and Spokane Food Fighters to package these products into around 350 boxes that will be delivered every week through December 2020."
The contract from the USDA is broken into phases with the first phase, May 15 – June 30 valued at $360,000. After that, it will be evaluated for additional 8 week phases. If awarded at the full proposed amount to December 31, 2020, the contract will be worth a total of $1.4 million.
For more information on the Farmers to Families Food Box Program from the USDA, CLICK HERE.
For more information on the Inland Northwest Farmers Association, CLICK HERE.
For more information on the Spokane Food Fighters, CLICK HERE
For more information on Share.Farm, CLICK HERE.
Other resources you should know about:
- 211. You can all 211 or visit wa211.org for statewide resources such as food banks, clothing donations and shelters.
- 311. In the City of Spokane, you can call 311 for information on city services.
- For more information on area food banks, CLICK HERE or HERE.
