The fate of the thirds stimulus bill rests in the hands of the Senate after it passed the House on mostly party lines.
The $1.9 trillion stimulus bill includes a $1,400 check that would head to the bank accounts of millions of Americans. Individuals would see $1,400 with an additional $1,400 per dependent.
According to CNBC, payments continue to be based on the same income thresholds as the first two checks. Individuals making up to $75,000, heads of a household making up to $112,500, and married couples who file jointly who make up to $150,000 would be eligible.
The Senate is expected to vote on the bill this week.