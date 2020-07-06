The FDA is warning consumers and health care providers that it has seen a sharp increase in hand sanitizer products labeled to contain ethanol, but have tested positive for methanol contamination.
Methanol (or wood alcohol), is a substance that can be toxic when absorbed through the skin/ingested and can be life-threatening when ingested. The FDA says methanol an acceptable active ingredient and is investigation its use in certain hand sanitizers.
"The agency is aware of adults and children ingesting hand sanitizer products contaminated with methanol that has led to recent adverse events including blindness, hospitalizations and death," the FDA said.
Methanol exposure can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system or death.
The FDA says young children who accidentally ingest these products and adolescents and adults who drink these products as an alcohol (ethanol) substitute, are most at risk.
The FDA reminds consumers to wash their hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water aren't available, the CDC recommends using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60% ethanol.
A full list of FDA/manufacturer recalls is available here: https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-updates-hand-sanitzers-methanol
