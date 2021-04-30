FERRY COUNTY, Wash. -- The Northeast Tri County Health District (NTCHD) announced that Ferry County is moving down to Phase 2, due to rising cases and hospitalizations in the region.
Under Washington's Roadmap to Recovery plan, counties with a population under 50,000 must have less than 100 new cases of COVID-19 over the course of 14 days as well as less than three people hospitalized over the course of seven days to remain in phase 3. In Ferry County, 106 people tested positive in the last 14 days with numerous hospitalizations, including seven people needing to be transported to different hospitals out of the region.
The news that the County would move to phase 2 comes just days after an outbreak in Republic Washington, infecting at least 95 people.
The next statewide review period is scheduled for May 4, with many Washington counties including Spokane, in danger of moving back down to phase 2 as well.