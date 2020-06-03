The Northeast Tri-County Health District has requested to move Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties into phase 3 of the Washington Safe Start plan.
The NETCHD says they submitted the variance request to Washington Department of Health Secretary John Wiesman Wednesday, and expects to hear back soon.
"Together with our partners at local hospitals, our NETCHD Board of Health members, and Boards of County Commissioners from Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens Counties, we have been working quickly to get the necessary materials together to submit for advancement into Phase 3," the NETCHD said.
Ferry and Pend Oreille counties moved to phase 2 back on May 8, while Stevens County moved on May 11. The DOH says there must be a minimum of three weeks prior to moving on to phases, meaning Wednesday, June 3, was the earliest the counties could advance to phase 3.
If approved, the NETCHD is hopeful the state will have developed guidance for businesses opening under the third phase prior.
According to the newly-improved COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard, each county is meeting the goal in at least three key metrics used for phase consideration.
