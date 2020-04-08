SPOKANE, Wash. - Washington and Idaho are both under stay-home orders, with more people at home there is less people on the roads. But, Washington State Patrol and Idaho State Patrol say drivers who are still on the road are speeding more.
Patrol Lt. Chris Schenck for ISP said that he has seen a dramatic decrease in traffic volumes on the roadways, along with less crashes. WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney said that he has also seen that decrease in Washington and credited that to people stay home.
The lack of people on the road may tempt drivers to speed more. Trooper Sevigney said that this time of year, when the weather starts to warm up, they normally see an increase in speeders, but not this much.
Trooper Sevigney also said the speeders are just speeding a little bit over the speed limit. They are seeing people going 20 miles an hour over the speed limit, which is considered reckless driving.
Trooper Sevigney said that he would remind drivers that just because there are less people on the road, doesn't mean that you don't have to adhere by the rules of the road. He said all of the rules, still apply.
