Thousands of people have been attempting for file for unemployment in Washington State. It can be a confusing process and with so many people trying to file, phone lines have long wait times.
We asked the Washington Employment Security Department some of the most common questions.
Q: How long does it take to do an application?
A: If you go through our checklist and prepare your information ahead of time it can take as little as 15 min.
Q: How many days from when you're done submitting your application can you expect to see benefits?
A: If the application is straightforward and there are no complications, applicants may be able receive benefits as soon as 7-10 days.
Q: How many people have they processed so far?
A: Last week we process more than 350,000 claims. We also had 180,000 new claims. That is 7 times the previous record week during the last recession.
Other helpful information and links from Washington Employment Security Department :
Apply online 24 hours a day, seven days a week with eServices. It’s much faster. You must use a laptop or desktop computer for this initial step—not a mobile device.
Q: I heard there is legislation that has passed to expand unemployment insurance, how does this affect me?
A: This legislation will likely help many people, including people who typically don't qualify for unemployment benefits – including those who don't have the typically required 680 hours. We are evaluating the details and waiting for additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor.
Q: What benefits will become available to me?
A: There are a few big changes under this legislation:
- Eligibility for unemployment benefits is expanded to include many Washingtonians currently not eligible, including many self-employed people and those that don’t have the typically required 680 hours.
- An additional $600 per week will be available to everyone on unemployment from March 29 through July 31, 2020.
- Benefits will be extended by 13 weeks, for a maximum of 39 (which is about nine months). This includes people who were already on unemployment as well as those who are newly eligible.
Q: I heard $1,200 will be part of this – when can I expect to get that money?
A: This is a one-time payment to families that earn lower to middle incomes, but it is in no way connected to unemployment. This money will come directly from the federal government. Learn more from the IRS.
Q: I heard an additional $600 will be added to my unemployment payment each week. When will that start?
A: We are working as quickly as possible to update our technology to ensure everyone who is eligible gets the full amount they are owed. We are also waiting on some additional guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor to make some final changes. That means it will take a couple of weeks to update, with a target launch of mid-April. We will backdate your claim so you are paid from the time you separated from your job or otherwise became eligible under the CARES Act.
Q: When will I know the system is updated?
A: The best way to stay up to date is by subscribing to the Employment Security Department’s COVID-19 action alert updates. A link to sign up is on the Employment Security home page at esd.wa.gov.
Q: When should I apply for unemployment?
A: Two things affect the start date for your benefits.
- The date you became unemployed and eligible--not the date you applied or were approved.
- The start date for particular unemployment program, like Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA). PUA started March 29, 2020.
Examples:
- You became unemployed on March 29 but didn't file a claim until April 8.
- You would get regular state and federal PUA benefits going back to March 29.
- You became unemployed and filed a claim on March 6.
- You would only get PUA going back to March 29.
- If you were eligible for unemployment before the federal legislation passed, please apply as soon as you can – taking care to read the information on ESD.WA.GOV beforehand and double-checking your information before submitting your application.
- If you were not eligible for unemployment before the federal stimulus package was passed, we are asking you to wait to file for unemployment because our system is not set up to accept your application. We expect those changes to be complete by mid-April, and the team is working around the clock to get them in place as quickly as possible.
Q: I was already on unemployment; do I still get the extra 13 weeks and $600?
A: Yes. Everyone already on unemployment or going on it during this crisis will have 13 more weeks added to their claim for a maximum of 39 weeks. They will also get $600 on top of what they otherwise are owed.
- The 13 additional weeks are available until Dec. 31, 2020.
- If you've already exhausted your benefits from a claim that expired on or after July 6, 2019:
- Continue to file your weekly claim.
- You will be paid retroactively after our systems are updated for the new federal legislation.
Q: I can’t afford to wait to get paid, I have bills due now. What am I supposed to do?
A: We understand how important it is to get these payments to you as quickly as possible, and we are doing everything we can to get you the help you need. Many options are available to help you and your family in this crisis, many of which you can find on the state coronavirus response website (coronavirus.wa.gov). This includes information about dozens of services available to you and your family – from food, childcare and housing assistance to healthcare options, internet access, legal aid and much more. There are also important emergency measures the Governor has put in place to provide relief to you in this crisis, including
- A temporary moratorium on evictions for renters.
- Help with utilities.
- Cash assistance for families with and without children.
- Free school lunches.
Again – please check out this page on the coronavirus response website for more programs and services available to you and your family.
