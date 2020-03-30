SPOKANE, Wash. - Wildfire season in the inland northwest is right around the corner.
However this year, there's a series of obstacles that could impact the way the state responds to them including how to secure enough incident command teams and the rethinking of how to attack fires.
"We are already trying to figure out okay if we are going to be low on the number of incident management teams when we go out. How do we start setting up our own teams ready and getting the critical training as fast as we can so that leadership team is in place," said Washington State DNR Commissioner Hillary Franz during a FaceTime interview.
When firefighters arrive at a camp to battle raging wildfires, there are hundreds if not thousands of them sleeping and eating in close quarters working around the clock... And that means supplies "We're also seeing that we are already stretched. We're trying to find hand sanitizer and masks and all the other kinds of resources that our doctors and nurses and first responders are utilizing for COVID. We are trying to find those as well because we are going to need them during fire season," Franz said.
But with the outbreak of COVID-19 and social distancing recommendations to keep people, including front line firefighters six feet apart, the DNR is going to have to hit the drawing board to get a new plan in place.
The DNR's 1500 member agency is already assisting during the COVID-19 outbreak. If there's a lack of volunteers or an outbreak within a group of firefighters, there could be a request for more firefighting aircraft to keep the number of on the ground firefighters down.
But aircraft are expensive to operate, and they're in high demand as a firefighting tool
"The challenge we have right now is how are we going to fight fires in a day and age when we can't have very many firefighters close to each other, and we can't have very many in camps, so we've been looking at and developing a new plan," added Franz.
Training will continue this year in mid-May, but it will be at a reduced level as a precaution due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.