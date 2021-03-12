SPOKANE, WA- The Washington Department of Health has notified the Spokane Regional Health District that one case of the COVID-19 B.1.1.7 variant (also known as the UK variant) was discovered through genome sequencing.
The B.1.1.7 variant was first identified in the United Kingdom, with scientists saying it spreads more easily and quickly than other variants of COVID-19.
Spokane County Interim Health Officer Dr. Francisco Velazquez says it was only a matter of time before one of the variants would arrive in Spokane County.
“Finding variants in our community does not change how we respond,” Dr. Velazquez says, “It does reinforce the need for everyone in our county to be diligent in following the health measures. Wear a mask, wash your hands, physically distance, and avoid large gatherings where distancing isn’t possible.”
“It is even more important than ever that we all continue to consistently take steps that prevent the spread of the virus," he continued "Follow public health guidance, test if you are exposed to or have symptoms of COVID-19, and get vaccinated when you are eligible.”