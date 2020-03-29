The Panhandle Health District and Kootenai Health District are reporting 12 new cases of coronavirus, including the first in Bonner County and 11 more in Kootenai County, for a total of 27 cases in the Panhandle area.
According to PHD, there appears to be community transmission in Kootenai County, as some confirmed cases aren't connect to travel or contact with a confirmed case.
"We continue to urge the public to adhere to the stay-home order made by Governor Little," PHD said in a release. "We know practicing social distancing strategies can slow the spread of this virus, but we need everyone to do their part."
PHD released the following case information on the latest cases:
Case 12: Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be travel related. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 13: Female in her 60s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 14: Female in her 50s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community contact with a confirmed case. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 15: Male under the age of 18 from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community contact with a confirmed case. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 16: Male in his 50s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 17: Male in his 60s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community contact with a confirmed case. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 18: Female in her 20s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 19: Male 18 years old or younger from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 20: Male in his 30s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 21: Female in her 40s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 22: Female in her 30s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 23: Male in his 40s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 24: Individual in their 60s from Kootenai County. Individual is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 25: Male in his 50s from Kootenai County. He is self-isolating at home. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 26: Female in her 20s from Kootenai County. She is self-isolating at home. This case appears to be acquired through community transmission. Contact tracing is ongoing.
Case 27: Male in his 60s from Bonner County. Contact tracing is ongoing.
There are now 26 cases in Kootenai County and one in Bonner County. Other counties in the Panhandle Health District Benewah, Boundary and Shoshone have no confirmed cases as of Sunday, March 29.
