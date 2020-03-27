Update: Health officials say the first death associated with COVID-19 has been confirmed in Nez Perce County.
According to the Public Health - Idaho North Central District, the individual was over the age of 80 with age-related health issues. The patient was a previously confirmed case being investigated prior to their death.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the patient who died as well as the families of the people who are being affected by this outbreak. The health of the residents, staff and community we serve is our top priority,” said PH-INCD Director Carol Moehrle. “We will continue to work with healthcare professionals to support the care of the patients, the safety of the healthcare workers and the well-being of the people in our District.”
As of Friday, March 27, there have been four confirmed cases in Nez Perce County and one in Idaho County for the North Central District.
Previous coverage:
LEWISTON, Idaho - The Public Health - Idaho North Central District is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 in Nez Perce County.
PH-INCD says all patients are over the age of 70 and the investigation into the cases is in the preliminary stages.
There are now five total cases in the North Central District, which includes Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce counties. Nez Perce County has accounted for four of those cases, while Idaho County has one confirmed case.
Earlier this week, PH-INCD reported the district's first positive case - an adult under the age of 60.
Wednesday, health officials confirmed the first positive case in Idaho County - an adult in their 70's.
“We are calling on each of you to follow public health guidance to help protect one another and prevent the virus from spreading. Older adults and people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more serious complications from COVID-19,” said Director Carol Moehrle.
