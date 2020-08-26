The Panhandle Health District is reporting the first COVID-19 related death in Boundary County on Wednesday.
According to the Panhandle Health District, the person was in his 70's and was hospitalized due to complications.
This is the fortieth death in north Idaho. Twenty-seven of the deaths have been in Kootenai County, one has been in Benewah County and 11 have been in Shoshone County.
PHD is urging residents to take precautions to slow the spread of COVID-19 by practicing physical distancing and wearing cloth face coverings in public places.
