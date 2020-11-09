SPOKANE, Wash - First graders at Spokane Public Schools (SPS) are heading back to class today, about two weeks later than parents originally anticipated.
SPS first thought it could start phasing in 1st graders two weeks after kindergarten started, but it's been nearly a month now since Kindergartners first day back.
According to SPS's COVID dashboard, since bringing kindergartens back on October 7th, there have been more than 100 cases with students.
That's not just from kids currently in school, that number is district wide. More than 40 staff members have tested positive too.
Today, half of 1st graders are coming back to class, with the other half of kids starting tomorrow, and it won't be until November 20th that all students will be in class together.
Students and parents will have to do a health check every day before class, wear a face mask, and classes are set up to keep kids distant. Meals are going to be served in the classes to make sure kids are keeping their distance, and playgrounds will be closed, unless teachers schedule play times.
The District also wanted to remind parents to do all school pictures and drop-off's outside the building, and to please to not walk your kids in to class.
