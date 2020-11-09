Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW TO IMPACT TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... A WEATHER SYSTEM WILL MOVE THROUGH EARLY TUESDAY MORNING BRINGING WIDESPREAD LIGHT SNOW TO THE INLAND NORTHWEST. ACCUMULATING ROAD SNOW WILL CREATE SLIPPERY CONDITIONS FOR THE TUESDAY MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES IN THE SPOKANE AREA WITH 2 TO 3 INCHES IN THE COEUR D'ALENE AREA. * WHERE...COEUR D'ALENE, POST FALLS, HAYDEN, WORLEY, DOWNTOWN SPOKANE, SPOKANE VALLEY, AIRWAY HEIGHTS, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, ROCKFORD, AND FAIRFIELD. * WHEN...FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST TUESDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&