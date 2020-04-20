FIRST ON KHQ: Child molester, drug dealers among inmates released due to COVID-19

inmate release
FIRST ON KHQ: Which criminals are getting their sentences reduced, to stem the spread of coronavirus behind bars? Documents obtained by KHQ show that in Spokane, the early releases include a child molester, burglars, drug dealers and thieves. Also on the list: at least two people serving time for making death threats, and more than a dozen inmates sentenced for gun crimes. In all, 87 inmates will be returning to Spokane - either their sentence was commuted, or they will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.  
 
Here's the list, starting with commutations:
 
  1. Mccune, Milo Twin Mitchell 957620 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
  2. Hartzell, Ashley Marie 897173 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  3. Monge, Alfredo 384928 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
  4. BROWN, Patrick Timothy 298582 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  5. JENSEN, Randy Lee 869853 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  6. KAUSSHEN, Nicholas Cory 766287 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  7. Hamilton, Patrick Connor 359176 Theft with Intent to Resell 2 SPOKANE 
  8. Felix, Nicholas Andrew 419076 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  9. Holt, Tawnee Marie 380080 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  10. VENEGAS, Oscar 324773 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  11. Rold, Annmarie A 405988 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  12. Mcghee, Eric Raymond 390221 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
  13. BURDICK, Christopher A 894548 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  14. TAYLOR, John Michael 333497 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  15. Greger, Scott Howard 344428 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  16. Barton, Janet Lynn 872458 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  17. GEORGE, Amanda Lynn 853680 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  18. HUGHES, Robert W 803837 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
  19. Gonyea, Bobbie L 372963 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  20. GONZALEZ, Susan Marie 417024 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  21. Pendleton, Jamie C 421665 Forgery SPOKANE
  22. BECKHAM, Rashad J 801140 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  23. Vanorden, Alex Eugene 416597 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  24. Passmore, Nickolas S 409965 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  25. Snyder, Mathew Allan 392064 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  26. King, James Alfred 898207 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  27. MANCE, Terrance L 877133 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  28. WESTMAN, Kenneth John 312933 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty
  29. by reason of Insanity SPOKANE
  30. Roberson, Kyle Scott 397527 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
  31. Lynch, Erica Lee 407488 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  32. Masterson, Bethany Joanna 411184 Child Molestation 2 SPOKANE
  33. Wilder, Kristen N 419421 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
These criminals are getting out under the Rapid Rentry program.
 
  1. SIMPSON, Keith Gerald 292587 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  2. MAXWELL, Aaron A 300760 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
  3. BATES, Tomika N 317888 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  4. Spears, Dustin Andrew 321810 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  5. ETUE, Michael D 331799 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  6. Hill, Benjamin J 338502 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  7. Hooper, Christopher E 340096 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  8. Tolbert, Dwayne J 343545 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
  9. Antoine, Isaiah J 345863 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  10. SUMNER, Harley Michael 354056 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
  11. Jaramillo, Clovy J 354663 Theft 1 - Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
  12. Loshbaugh, Tyler J 358197 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  13. Phelps, Randle Kyle 362110 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  14. WHITEAKER, John J 364342 Trafficking in Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  15. Hunt, Paul R 365638 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  16. Moore, Antonio G 374276 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  17. SLOANE, Randy E 374375 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  18. Ford, Seth Geronimo 375273 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  19. Floyd, Michael W 376825 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  20. STEENECK, Bricen Jacob 382108 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  21. Orton, Gatlin B 383964 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  22. HARP, Andrew Sylvester 394084 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  23. Bacon, Loran Thomas 394733 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  24. Scamolla, Jayme L 398262 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
  25. Goodlake, James Edward 406280 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  26. Fitzgerald, Brandon J 408100 Possession of a Stolen Firearm SPOKANE
  27. Bodak, Travis R 410502 Forgery SPOKANE
  28. Gerber, Dylen C 411720 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  29. Holland, Chance Michael 411889 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  30. Rodriguez, Leo A 414607 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  31. Seyferth, Daniel H 415707 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
  32. Severson, Ryan David 416529 Trafficking in Stolen Property 1 SPOKANE
  33. Main, Joshua David 418727 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  34. Moore, Raynee Dakota 419214 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
  35. Rice, Andrew P 419524 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
  36. Bradley, Branden Lee 421098 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
  37. Crazybull, Mitchell I 421496 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  38. Anderson, Jerod Lee 422035 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  39. GOOCH, Kenneth Dale 628964 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
  40. JOHNSON, Steven Mark 705408 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
  41. Savage, Scott Edward 717195 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  42. Langston, Charles Christopher 725897 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
  43. Grant, Jerome A 745607 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
  44. Roybal, Kristopher K 752792 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver SPOKANE
  45. TRICE, Danny 792166 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  46. CAIETTI, Joseph Richard 797326 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
  47. THOMPSON, Leeann E 821021 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
  48. NICHOLS, Kevin W 843137 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  49. DYKEMAN, Martin Eugene 850166 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  50. ADAMS, Derik Lee 867139 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
  51. EVERETT, Samuel Thomas 873512 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
  52. PAJAS, Daniel Joseph 883541 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
  53. OTTOSEN, Bart Jason 885032 Malicious Mischief 2-Physical damage to property of another exceeding $750 SPOKANE
  54. DENO, Daniel Paul 919117 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
There is a third group that will be let out on work/release furloughs, but none of them are from Spokane.
 
Earlier in April, Governor Jay Inslee signed an order that approved the early release of nearly 1,000 nonviolent inmates. The order applies to inmates who are most vulnerable to the illness including those who are scheduled to be released in the coming weeks and months. 

