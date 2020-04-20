FIRST ON KHQ: Child molester, drug dealers among inmates released due to COVID-19

FIRST ON KHQ: Which criminals are getting their sentences reduced, to stem the spread of coronavirus behind bars? Documents obtained by KHQ show that in Spokane, the early releases include a child molester, burglars, drug dealers and thieves. Also on the list: at least two people serving time for making death threats, and more than a dozen inmates sentenced for gun crimes. In all, 87 inmates will be returning to Spokane - either their sentence was commuted, or they will be under house arrest with an ankle monitor.
- Mccune, Milo Twin Mitchell 957620 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
- Hartzell, Ashley Marie 897173 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Monge, Alfredo 384928 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- BROWN, Patrick Timothy 298582 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- JENSEN, Randy Lee 869853 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- KAUSSHEN, Nicholas Cory 766287 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Hamilton, Patrick Connor 359176 Theft with Intent to Resell 2 SPOKANE
- Felix, Nicholas Andrew 419076 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Holt, Tawnee Marie 380080 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- VENEGAS, Oscar 324773 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Rold, Annmarie A 405988 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Mcghee, Eric Raymond 390221 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- BURDICK, Christopher A 894548 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- TAYLOR, John Michael 333497 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Greger, Scott Howard 344428 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Barton, Janet Lynn 872458 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- GEORGE, Amanda Lynn 853680 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- HUGHES, Robert W 803837 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
- Gonyea, Bobbie L 372963 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- GONZALEZ, Susan Marie 417024 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Pendleton, Jamie C 421665 Forgery SPOKANE
- BECKHAM, Rashad J 801140 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Vanorden, Alex Eugene 416597 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Passmore, Nickolas S 409965 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Snyder, Mathew Allan 392064 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- King, James Alfred 898207 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- MANCE, Terrance L 877133 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- WESTMAN, Kenneth John 312933 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 prior conviction or not guilty
- by reason of Insanity SPOKANE
- Roberson, Kyle Scott 397527 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Lynch, Erica Lee 407488 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Masterson, Bethany Joanna 411184 Child Molestation 2 SPOKANE
- Wilder, Kristen N 419421 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
- SIMPSON, Keith Gerald 292587 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- MAXWELL, Aaron A 300760 Manufacture, Deliver, or Possess with Intent to Deliver Narcotics SPOKANE
- BATES, Tomika N 317888 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Spears, Dustin Andrew 321810 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- ETUE, Michael D 331799 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Hill, Benjamin J 338502 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Hooper, Christopher E 340096 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Tolbert, Dwayne J 343545 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Antoine, Isaiah J 345863 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- SUMNER, Harley Michael 354056 Theft of Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Jaramillo, Clovy J 354663 Theft 1 - Property of Any Value or Motor Vehicle SPOKANE
- Loshbaugh, Tyler J 358197 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Phelps, Randle Kyle 362110 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- WHITEAKER, John J 364342 Trafficking in Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- Hunt, Paul R 365638 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Moore, Antonio G 374276 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- SLOANE, Randy E 374375 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Ford, Seth Geronimo 375273 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Floyd, Michael W 376825 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- STEENECK, Bricen Jacob 382108 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Orton, Gatlin B 383964 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- HARP, Andrew Sylvester 394084 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Bacon, Loran Thomas 394733 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Scamolla, Jayme L 398262 Taking motor vehicle without permission 2 SPOKANE
- Goodlake, James Edward 406280 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Fitzgerald, Brandon J 408100 Possession of a Stolen Firearm SPOKANE
- Bodak, Travis R 410502 Forgery SPOKANE
- Gerber, Dylen C 411720 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Holland, Chance Michael 411889 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Rodriguez, Leo A 414607 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Seyferth, Daniel H 415707 Possession of a Stolen Vehicle SPOKANE
- Severson, Ryan David 416529 Trafficking in Stolen Property 1 SPOKANE
- Main, Joshua David 418727 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- Moore, Raynee Dakota 419214 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- Rice, Andrew P 419524 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Bradley, Branden Lee 421098 Harassment (Threats to Kill) SPOKANE
- Crazybull, Mitchell I 421496 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- Anderson, Jerod Lee 422035 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- GOOCH, Kenneth Dale 628964 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- JOHNSON, Steven Mark 705408 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
- Savage, Scott Edward 717195 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- Langston, Charles Christopher 725897 Theft 2 - Access Device SPOKANE
- Grant, Jerome A 745607 Attempting to Elude Pursuing Police Vehicle SPOKANE
- Roybal, Kristopher K 752792 Drugs-Manufacture,Deliver,Possess w/Intent to Deliver SPOKANE
- TRICE, Danny 792166 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- CAIETTI, Joseph Richard 797326 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
- THOMPSON, Leeann E 821021 Burglary 2 SPOKANE
- NICHOLS, Kevin W 843137 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- DYKEMAN, Martin Eugene 850166 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- ADAMS, Derik Lee 867139 Possession of Stolen Property 2 SPOKANE
- EVERETT, Samuel Thomas 873512 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 2 SPOKANE
- PAJAS, Daniel Joseph 883541 Unlawful Possession of a Firearm 1 SPOKANE
- OTTOSEN, Bart Jason 885032 Malicious Mischief 2-Physical damage to property of another exceeding $750 SPOKANE
- DENO, Daniel Paul 919117 Possession of Controlled Substance SPOKANE
Earlier in April, Governor Jay Inslee signed an order that approved the early release of nearly 1,000 nonviolent inmates. The order applies to inmates who are most vulnerable to the illness including those who are scheduled to be released in the coming weeks and months.
