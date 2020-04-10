SPOKANE, Wash. - KHQ has learned from Spokane city leaders that a woman experiencing homelessness tested positive for COVID-19 and on Friday, for the first time, they laid out the following timeline of contraction.
2/22: The woman checked into homeless shelter
3/17: The woman became sympomatic with COVID-19
3/19: The woman was tested at CHAS clinic
3/27: The woman's test comes back positive
City leaders tell KHQ that between February 22 and the time of the test, the woman was in a Spokane treatment facility. They say she left the facility at some point, but they were able to find her and isolate her. We're told there was not a need for hospitalization. Health officials confirmed that the woman didn't pose a risk to those at the shelter where she stayed in February.
The health department tells KHQ that they are currently monitoring three homeless people for COVID-19 symptoms, but those people are being kept at a facility away from shelters.
