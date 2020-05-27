UPDATE:
A COVID-19 positive man who refused to self-isolate is being ordered by the Spokane Health Officer to isolate until Friday or go to jail.
This comes after six Spokane Police Officers were sent into quarantine after arresting 21-year-old Mordecai L. Cochrane twice, once on May 20 and again on May 25.
Spokane Regional Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said Cochrane is a danger to the community and if he knew the entirety of the situation earlier he would have acted sooner.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE:
SPOKANE, Wash. - A COVID-19 positive man who sent six Spokane Police Officers into quarantine after they arrested him is an employee at the Philadelphia Macaroni Plant, according to our partners at The Spokesman-Review.
Twenty-one-year-old Mordecai L. Cochrane is one of 49 employees who tested positive for COVID-19 at the plant.
During the daily Spokane Regional Health District briefing on Wednesday, Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz said, "It is not my intention to see him released from jail until he is no longer contagious."
But according to Spokane County Jail staff, Cochrane is currently not in jail. KHQ is working to figure out where Cochrane is located.
He also not on the jail roster in Boundary County, Kootenai County or Bonner County.
"Had I known about him being someone who is out and about I certainly would have tried to intervene earlier," Dr. Lutz said.
Cochrane is also facing two unrelated counts of rape in Boundary County, Idaho.
The ordeal started on May 20 when officers responded to a call about a suspicious man in a vehicle and when officers found him his blood alcohol content was over the legal limit.
Cochrane was released 12-hours later from the Spokane County Jail to be rearrested on May 25 for DUI. He was not booked into jail after the second DUI.
