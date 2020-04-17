The Federal Emergency Management Agency and the US Army Corps of Engineers have explored the possibility of building an alternate care facility for prisoners at the Airway Heights Corrections Center.
The two groups in conjunction with the Department of Corrections conducted a site assessment on Thursday.
According to a statement from the DOC, "the alternate care facility would be used for individuals within the custody of DOC where we could provide hospital level care for incarcerated individuals onsite within the secured perimeter of the facility.
"It would also eliminate the need to transport individuals to community hospitals that are currently experiencing increased demands for services and providing vital resources to the community."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.