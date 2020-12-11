KHQ's Kevin Kim spoke with former Spokane Health Officer Dr. Bob Lutz Friday morning, 24 hours after the State Health Department announced he'd been hired as part of the Washington State Dept. of Health COVID Response Team.
Dr. Lutz on the last month and a half: "It's been a bit of a rollercoaster. Ups and downs. It's tough to be watching from the outside when I've been on the inside. But I'm learning to approach the situation a little differently."
We asked Dr. Lutz about his thoughts on Amelia Clark and the process of his termination. His responses to both were, "No comment."
We asked him about the person who replaced him as health officer, Dr. Frank Velazquez. Dr. Lutz's response was, again, "No comment."
We asked him if there was going to be any litigation stemming from his termination and, once again, he said, “No comment.”
Lutz spoke highly of the Spokane Regional Health District employees that he worked with, specifying "worked, now past tense.”
He added, “They continue to be incredible public health professionals and have the care of the entire community at their focus of efforts. (Just) because I'm not there, that focus of their work has not changed.”
Dr. Lutz said the support he's seen over the last six weeks has been overwhelming.
"Very touching,” Lutz said. “The amount of support that was made known to me... I was touched. I've never had anything like that, nor would I have ever expected anything like that."
So what will Dr. Lutz's life look like as a state health employee?
"I'll be in Spokane. It's remote,” Lutz said. “Almost all Dept. of Health is remote, so I'm staying put. It's going to be really focusing on all things COVID related, anywhere from schools to guidance to vaccines - things of that sort. So pretty broad strokes, but again, I'll have a better idea sometime next week."
He also said he’ll remain the Health Officer for Asotin County.
Dr. Lutz’s attorney previously stated that his client was fired by Health District Administrator Amelia Clark on October 30th, although it wasn't made formal until November 5th.
The WA State Health Department launched a preliminary investigation into Clark to see if she broke any laws by firing Dr. Lutz without a full health board vote
