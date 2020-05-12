Questions surrounding the deaths of at least 18 residents at the Life Care Center in Lewiston has one lawmaker demanding Governor Little call an emergency session, in hopes he can force nursing homes to share more information about coronavirus cases with the public.
Rep. Mike Kingsley thinks there needs to be legislation in place to ensure something like this doesn't happen again. He said similar to how nursing homes have plans for fires or other emergencies, they needs a plan for a pandemic.
Kingsley also said he would be willing to sponsor a bill to change the law to require long term care facilities to report the number of cases and deaths to the CDC. However, currently everything is in a stand still. The governor would need to call for an emergency session for a law to be passed. According to Kingsley, the Governor hasn't responded well to doing that. But he says he is not going to give up on fighting for change.
"That particular home needs to really be evaluated to see what went wrong and fix it so that this doesn't ever happen again." he said.
Martha Ellis lost her mom, 75-year-old- Marsha Ellis, to COVID-19. Ellis said she was fought with Life Care time after time to get her mother tested but they just kept telling here there was not enough tests. She only found out that her mother had COVID-19 from her death certificate.
Ellis said until changes are made, families who have loved ones in nursing homes should think twice about their care.
"If you can keep them at home please, because I don't care how nice the facility is, its dangerous for the elderly, well anyone to be there.
Life Care Center of Lewiston just conformed to KHQ that 9 residents have died from COVID-19. Another 9 residents have passed away but it is unsure if those deaths were COVID-19 related.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.