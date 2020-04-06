An Oregon man who said he was sick with COVID-19 is accused of intentionally coughing on deputies during his arrest in Hayden.
Kootenai County Sheriff deputies responded to a burglary call at the Super 1 Foods in Hayden Wednesday, when court documents say that 23-year-old Mitchell Dante walked out without paying for two 30-packs of Keystone Light, when a green passenger car sped off without Dante.
Dante gave deputies a fake name, because he said he didn't want to get charged, according to documents.
When deputies were walking Dante to their patrol vehicle, Dante intentionally coughed all over their face. Dante previously told deputies that he was really sick with the coronavirus.
Once in the vehicle, Dante continued to not cooperate with deputies.
The documents say that Dante, "continued to yell at us, and call us 'faggots.'"
Dante then started slamming his head against a partition of the patrol car and deputies had to get him a safety helmet, documents say.
Dante was then taken into custody at the Kootenai County Jail where he was tested for COVID-19. The document says that the jail nurses said that he wasn't showing any major symptoms of the virus besides the cough, however they are waiting for the test results to confirm if he has it or not.
Dante was charged with felonies including burglary and assaulting of officers. Dante pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanors of lying to police and petit theft.
Dante's bail is set at 100,000 dollars.
A probable cause hearing will be held on April 10th to see if the judge will determine if there is enough evidence to bind Dante with those felony charges.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.