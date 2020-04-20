FIRST ON KHQ: Since the beginning of the 'Stay home, Stay Healthy Order,' businesses have been accused of breaking the order. KHQ did a public records request to find the list of potential violators since reporting began on March 30.
More than 19,000 complaints have been filed including a thousand cases opened against Spokane area businesses.
The three industries that have the most alleged violations are construction, restaurants and big-box stores.
Many complaints were unfounded or the owner in question just needed a quick explanation of the rules but other cases were potential safety issues.
More than a dozen people reported social distancing violations at Home Depot which now has a limit on how many customers can be in the store at one time.
Violating Inslee's order could cost businesses a fine of up to $250,000 dollars but so far, not a single complaint has resulted in a monetary penalty but that could change. The state gets hundreds of new complaints every day.
You can report a possible violation here.
