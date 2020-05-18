FIRST ON KHQ: Spokane Valley bar & grill defies Governor's order, opens for business

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash - The Black Diamond, a bar & grill in Spokane Valley, is open for business.
“Let’s all have some good food, some cold drinks, and not let Jay Inslee take away our freedoms,” reads a sign in the bar.
The owner tells KHQ's Kevin Kim they didn’t want to defy Gov. Inslee’s order, but after weeks of complying with the state's shutdown guidelines, he said he was left in a financial hole that was getting bigger and bigger. He also said his restaurant implemented social distancing guidelines, including routine sanitizing tables, menus, and common areas.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office said on Monday it would not be ticketing or handing citations to any business that decides to open its doors against Gov. Inslee's shutdown orders. However, the agency said it would be getting in touch with businesses in the area, notifying them they could be in danger of losing business licenses and/or liquor licenses to a state agency.
We will have more on this on KHQ tonight at 5 p.m.
