SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane's Amazon Fulfillment Center is on track to open in late spring or early summer this year with hiring expected to begin in the coming weeks.
It's set to become the region's second largest employer once completed.
However, under Governor Jay Inslee's "Stay Home, Stay Healthy" order, which he announced back in March, commercial construction was deemed nonessential. Washington is only one of four states that say commercial and residential construction are nonessential.
According to data compiled by the Spokane Journal of Business, there is nearly $450 million in construction projects on hold due to COVID-19. Last week, Spokane County's Board of Commissioners along with area mayors sent a letter to Inslee asking him to reverse course on construction.
Inslee has not yet responded.
In the meantime, hiring continues at the Amazon Fulfillment Center in Spokane, which will have school supplies, housewares, pet toys and smaller supplies.
The big question is, when will those employees actually get to work?
In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said:
"Our Spokane Fulfillment Center is on track to open late Spring/Early Summer 2020. Hiring for the site is expected to begin in the coming weeks. The roles start with minimum pay of $17 per hour through the end of April, which is an increase of $2 per hour since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, and come with company benefits on day one, for full-time and some part-time positions."
Current job listings for the Spokane center can be found HERE.
