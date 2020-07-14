A man accused of shooting patrons outside the Iron Horse Bar & Grill in downtown Couer d'Alene told officers he was still waiting for his COVID-19 test results, according to a police report.
24-year-old Austin L. Sherper fired multiple rounds at people standing near the back entrance of the Iron Horse, according to witnesses.
"He completely emptied his whole clip there," Zachary Lyons, who was grazed by a bullet in his chest and arm, said.
Multiple bar employees said Sherper was "86-ed" and kicked out of the Iron Horse, but was aggressively hesitant in leaving. While being asked to leave, Sherper "got extremely heated and violent," almost getting into a fight with employees, according to a police report.
As he was being kicked out, he began talking to other patrons, according to witnesses.
"I was like, 'Dude get out of here. Nobody wants your drama.' That's when he got angry at us," Kayla Lyons, who was hit in the face by shrapnel from the shooting, said.
"He came to all of us, pointed at all of our faces and said, 'I'm going to come back and kill you guys in a minute,'" she said.
After the shooting, Sherper fled to a nearby friends house, according to the report. (Sherper, who is from Montana, was visiting Couer d'Alene and staying at the home.) After a standoff with SWAT, Sherper was taken into custody early Sunday morning.
The following excerpt from a report by a Couer d'Alene police officer details the moment officers found out they were potentially exposed to COVID-19 by Sherper:
"I loaded Austin into my patrol vehicle and drove him to the front parking lot of the CDA PD to wait for a detective interview. When I pulled into the parking lot, I (asked) Austin if he had COVID-19 or any symptoms. He told me he had been tested for it 2 days prior and had not received the result back yet... I opened the rear window all the way, so the interview could be conducted in my vehicle and not in the PD (building) due to potential COVID-19 exposure."
CdA PD Officer Mario Rios said COVID-19's effect on local law enforcement hasn't "critically hurt our staffing numbers, but it's definitely a concern and headache." Rios said the department has lost entire shifts for "precautionary reasons," but those situations are extremely rare.
When asked what happened to the officers, who came in contact with Sherper, Rios said, "In that situation, what we do is we'll quarantine those officers, check to see how valid the risk is and see if they fall within the guidelines of needing to be tested or not."
Law enforcement in the Inland Northwest have run into issues in the field related to COVID-19. In May, six Spokane Police officers were forced to quarantine after arresting a COVID-positive man twice, who refused to self-isolate. In April, a man was arrested for intentionally coughing on Spokane Police officers.
Sherper was frequenting bars and restaurants in downtown Couer d'Alene since at least last Friday, according to a police report. If what he told officers is true, it means Sherper was visiting establishments for at least two days, while also waiting for his COVID-19 test results.
Bars were major hotspots for COVID-19 due to "heavy breathing in close proximity," according to a study supported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"Except for maybe a hospital with sick patients, I couldn't imagine too many more risky places than a super cramped indoor bar with poor ventilation and hundreds of people. That to me is a concern from a public safety perspective," Dr. Asaf Bitton, the executive director of Ariadne Labs at Brigham and Women's Hospital and the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told the New York Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.