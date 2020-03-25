FERRY COUNTY, Wash. - The first positive COVID-19 test has been reported in Ferry County, along with the second positive case in Stevens County.
According to a release from the Northeast Tri-County Health District (NETCHD), both people are currently not hospitalized and are isolating themselves at home. NETCHD is notifying potential close contacts of the people and giving them additional guidance.
To protect the privacy of those who have tested positive, information that might lead to a person's identify being revealed is not being disclosed by NETCHD.
"We understand news of these confirmed cases in our community can create fear and uncertainty. NETCHD continues to work aggressively with our medical providers, emergency management teams and community partners to protect the health of the public," NETCHD wrote in a press release.
Within Washington state, there have been a total of 2,469 cases of coronavirus and 123 deaths. As of right now, the following data is available in the three-county area of northeastern Washington:
- Ferry County: 1 positive case, 29 negative test results, 0 deaths
- Pend Oreille County: 0 positive cases, 38 negative test results, 0 deaths
- Stevens County: 2 positive cases, 53 negative test results, 0 deaths
The NETCHD is urging people to comply with Governor Jay Inslee's proclamations and limit social gatherings, practice social distancing and other health-conscious habits to prevent the spread of the virus.
