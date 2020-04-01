LEWISTON, Idaho - The Public Health - Idaho North Central District has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Latah Count and second case in Idaho County.
There are now 12 cases of COVID-19 in the North Central District, including nine cases and two deaths in Nez Perce County. There have been no confirmed cases in Clearwater or Lewis County as of Wednesday, April 1.
Health officials say the Latah County patient is in their 60's and the case appears to be travel related. The patient was not hospitalized and is recovering at home.
The case in Idaho County involves a patient in their 40's who was not hospitalized and is recovering at home, also appearing to be travel related.
"Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patient and investigate any close contacts," PH-INCD said. "If other people are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms."
